It’s officially official: the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 are getting the cookie update. HMD Global’s Chief Product Office Juho Sarvikas once again shared the good news via Twitter, saying the two Nokia Android phones are officially joining the Oreo family. As if the reminders sent the past few weeks were not enough, here’s another good news for those waiting for the official release. We’ve been hearing about the beta builds only but the official version is now ready for all Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 (2017) owners.

Nokia’s Oreo beta for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 improves camera app performance as we mentioned a week ago. It’s been ready for Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 in China. After weeks of being part of the Nokia beta labs program since December, the company is releasing it with a number of new features, improvements, and fixes. For one, the camera app now takes better photos in low-light conditions even with no flash. Some tweaks have been made by devs to the camera app’s imaging algorithms.

New features include Notification Dots, Picture-in-picture, Autofill for passwords, and Google Play Protect security. Expect a faster boot up and have the Google Security Patch updated to January 2018 release. Take note that downloading the Android 8.0 Oreo is only available via WiFi connection.

SOURCE: Juho Sarvikas