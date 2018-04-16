To those who own a Nokia 3 device and are living in India, you have a good news, bad news type of situation. The good news is that the stable Android 8.0 Oreo update has finally been released by HMD. The bad news is that if you had the night light feature before due to the Oreo beta build, now it’s gone. Well, the good news does outweigh the bad news so all should be good, especially if you’ve been waiting for a stable version of the latest major update to come out.

Now that you’ll be updating to Oreo, you’ll get all of the features that they’ve been talking about: picture-in-picture view, autofill, integrated Instant Apps, Google Play protect, and of course, what we all want, faster boot time. The Nokia 3 update also brings the April Security Patch, a monthly promise of Google for all Android users, and a new Camera app. The former fixes a major security vulnerability in the media framework while the latter has a redesigned UI and new algorithms as well.

However, if you were on the beta build and you were enjoying the Night Light feature, you’ll find it gone once you update to the stable version. There’s no news or statement on why this is, so hopefully it was just a mistake or a bug. This feature gives your screen an amber tint when turned on so that it can help you fall asleep at night when you’re browsing on your phone.

You will get a notification that your Oreo update is ready or you can check and go to your settings and search for the system updates section. Since the update is 116.2 MB, make sure you’re on WiFi or at least a stable connection and that you have enough space on your device.

VIA: Nokia Power User