It may be the last day of October already, but at least they kept to their promise of rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update to their Nokia 6.1 devices within the month. There is no official announcement yet from HMD Global, the manufacturer and marketer of Nokia phones, but users in several markets have already reported receiving the latest Android platform update for their smartphones. The countries that have reportedly started receiving the updates include India, Germany, and Pakistan.

Even though Android Pie officially started rolling out a couple of months ago, obviously it was only for Google Pixel and Android One devices. By this time we’ve gotten used to the long, slow process of getting the major update to the various OEMs and even their respective carriers. But when someone promises a time frame, users expect them to deliver. HMD “escaped” by the skin of their teeth but at least the last couple of days of October was spent rolling out the update or at least starting to do so in the aforementioned markets.

If you’re one of the lucky Nokia 6.1 users that have received a notification that the update is ready, you must make room for an update file that is around 1642 MB in size and you must also have stable internet connection to be able to continuously download this update. As with all major updates, make sure you back up all your information and data just in case something goes wrong.

Once you’ve already updated to Android Pie, you’ll be able to enjoy new features like an all-new gesture-based navigation option, improvements in your notifications, a new look and set up for your settings, several UI changes, usability improvements, etc. Hopefully, you’ll find all of these new things for the better.

If you’re using Nokia 7 Plus, you may also want to try running the Android 9 Beta if you’re a bit more adventurous and if you know how to work around APKs and all that. If you’re a Nokia 6.1 user, then you’ll just have to wait for the official update.

VIA: Nokia Power User