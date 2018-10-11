The Nokia X6 which turned out to be the Nokia 6.1 Plus was officially launched last July. It’s an Android One phone that was introduced with mid-range specs: a 5.8-inch LCD screen, 19:9 ratio, 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, and a 3060mAh battery. There is no on-screen fingerprint display yet, just a fingerprint reader on the rear. It was deemed controversial for a time because the hide notch option was removed and then back again after a software update.

Some Nokia 6.1 Plus owners who may not be happy with Android One will be glad about the news: Android 9 is coming. This information was shared personally by HMD Global’s Chief Product Office Juho Sarvikas over on Twitter who said the Pie is available to test in the Nokia phones beta labs.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6 in China) will be ready soon with Android 9 Pie. Nokia needs beta testers to “taste test” the Pie before Android 9.0 is released publicly for most Nokia phones.

Hopefully, the beta testers will be able to finish the work to bring the “purest Nokia phones experience” as intended by HMD Global. There is no mention of features but we’re assuming the standard ones like improved battery life and efficiency, enhanced security, notch support, and an optimized notification bar among others.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is only one of the many Nokia phones getting the same Android 9 Pie update. Other models like the Nokia 6 Plus, Nokia, Nokia 8, and Nokia 8 Sirocco will also receive Android 9.0 soon.