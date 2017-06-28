We’re familiar with Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone deals and we must say they are quite attractive to people looking for new smartphones. The latest offer we know is the OnePlus 5 on Amazon India. Other mobile devices exclusive on the website include the Alcatel A30, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G4, and the BLU R1 HD. For this summer, five new Android phones are being added to the lot.

The Amazon Prime Exclusive lineup is getting new addition which means your choices are wider now. These unlocked phones will be available in the United States with affordable prices. First in line is the Nokia 6 from HMD Global which we told you about yesterday. This device will be sold for only $179.99 for Prime members when the retail price is originally $229. That is a $50 exclusive discount.

Another phone that will be sold at a low price is the Alcatel IDOL 5S. This phone costs $199.99–$80 off from the $279 full retail price.

The Alcatel A30 PLUS is very affordable at only $79.99 down from $129 while the Alcatel A50 is $99.99 (from $149). Meanwhile, the new Moto E4 costs only $99.99 from the original $129 price tag.

Amazon started offering these phones as Prime Exclusives for pre-order yesterday. Visit Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Phones page for more information.

SOURCE: Amazon