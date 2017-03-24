Not all phone models are offered by mobile carriers in the country but trust Amazon to sell those new ones that deserve to be released more widely and immediately. Amazon has this collection of unlocked phones under Prime Exclusive and just added are two Android phones from Motorola and Alcatel. The Motorola G5 Plus and Alcatel A30 are up for purchase, ready for those looking for new mid-range phones.

The Alcatel A30 is a budget-friendly device that is offered for only $59.99 for Prime members. This one already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It comes equipped with a 5-inch HD screen, quad-core chipset, and 4G LTE connectivity. The affordable phone also comes with a 2-year device protection from Alcatel and works with more GSM carriers in the US.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G5 Plus boasts of a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, octa-core processor, fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, 32GB onboard storage, and 2GB RAM. Another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB is also available. For Prime members, the Moto G5 Plus is ready for only $184.99 and $239.99 for the two variants.

These Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones are ready for pre-order beginning today. The prices are lower than the regular full retail prices. Check out Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones for more information

SOURCE: Amazon