Less than a couple of weeks ago, we sighted what seems to be the new Alcatel Idol 5 on GFXBench. We’re still waiting for an official announcement but we have a feeling it’s happening very soon because our new favorite leakster @rquandt recently shared a photo of an Idol 5S beside an old Idol 4 phone. It’s a different variant of the yet-to-be-introduced Idol but more information were seen on another benchmarking site Geekbench and a new page on GFXBench.

The GFXBench document specifically lists an Alcatel Idol 5S which is different from the Alcatel 6060 (Idol 5). The Idol phone here features a 5.2-inch with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.3GHz oct-core MediaTeck MT6757CH processor, ARM Mali T880 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 11MP rear camera, 7MP front-facing cam, and the standard sensors (accelerometer, Bluetooth, compass, GPS, gyroscope, light sensor, proximity, and WiFi).

On Geekbench, the TCL Alcatel IDOL 5S is listed once again but with 1.69GHz ARM MT6757CH instead of 2.3Ghz. That is one a slight difference but at least we know there is a new Alcatel IDOL phone in the works.

Looking at the image above, there’s not much change on the IDOL 5S. It still looks a lot like the IDOL 4 from last year.

VIA: Roland Quandt, GFXBench, Geekbench