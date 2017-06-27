So it took around 2 weeks after the launch, but you can now finally purchase the OnePlus 5 via the company’s official online store. And no more of that irritating “invite only” crap that you had to deal with when you first bought (or tried to buy) the OnePlus One. The Chinese company has come a long way from that early system, and we’re very happy for them.

As expected, the OnePlus 5 can now be purchased directly off the OnePlus website in two variants – the Slate Gray 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant for USD$479, or the Midnight Black 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage model for USD$539. The global variants should still be usable with any network in the United States, even the ones that use CDMA infrastructure.

If you are in the subcontinent of India, there’s good news for you too. The OnePlus 5 is now available as an exclusive via Amazon India. The Slate Gray variant is priced at INR32,999 (around USD$511) and the Midnight Black variant at INR37,999 (around USD$589).

So no more funny sales systems from OnePlus for the OnePlus 5, it looks like the company now has the capacity to sell direct to buyers. Hopefully the supply holds up and everybody gets their new OnePlus 5’s in time.

SOURCE: OnePlus | Amazon India