ZTE recently introduced a new mid-range device in the form of the Blade Max 3 via US Cellular. This affordable phone is a follow-up to the ZTE Imperial also released by the mobile carrier last year. This one packs a 6-inch screen with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 13MP dual rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter, USB Type-C port, fingerprint scanner, 16GB onboard storage, and 2GB RAM.

The smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery that can last up to a maximum of 40 hours. On stand-by mode, it can even last up to 31 days or one month. Internal storage may be small but there’s a microSD card slot that allows memory expansion. For the audiophile, you can take advantage of the high quality audio offered by the Digital-to-Analog Convertor (DAC).

The ZTE Blade Max 3 runs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset by Qualcomm which puts it in the mid-range phone category. It costs only $199.99 after a hundred dollar online discount but you can avail of the phone for only $12.5 monthly fee within two years.

ZTE only loaded Android 6.0 Marshmallow on the Blade Max 3. We’re not sure if it can be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat anytime soon but there shouldn’t be any problem. It might just take a while.

VIA: PhoneArena

SOURCE: ZTE