If your the type that needs to save some bucks on your Android device because you don’t want to splash the cash on the latest and greatest phone out there, we’re here to let you know that there are options out there. The ZTE Blade X Max is one such option, available now via Cricket Wireless at a price that will not put that big a dent on your savings, but will do the job on your daily communication needs.

The ZTE Blade X Max is another one of those budget offerings from ZTE that will give options for those looking for budget phones that will do the job. The Blade X Max sports a huge 6-inch FullHD (1080p) screen great for multimedia consumption. This is powered by a yet unnamed Qualcomm quad-core Snapdragon processor clocked at 1.4GHz, supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. If you feel like you need more storage, there’s a microSD slot for up to 128GB more.

The Blade X Max features Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, so users will be happy to get a relatively cheap phone powered by the latest Android version. There’s a 13MP/5MP camera combo, and a rear-placed fingerprint sensor right under the camera. The battery is pegged 3,400mAh which should last you the day, and proprietary Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 is avaiable for when it doesn’t.

Here’s the deal – you can get this on contract via Cricket Wireless for USD$150, a steal at this price point. But the better deal is this – if you’re a new Cricket customer, they’ll give you the Blade X Max for USD$99.00. Sweet.