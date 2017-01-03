Android 7.1.1 Nougat has arrived not for any Google device but for a specific Sony smartphone. This means a good start for the company as made possible by Sony Mobile’s Concept team. The new software version has just been made ready for the Xperia X Concept. The update known as 38.3.A.0.41 build is now ready for the Sony Android phone, bringing important changes like a faster camera start-up time, restart option for the power button, PlayStation 4 PS4 Remote Play support, and the latest Google security patches for December.

Don’t be surprised if you receive an over-the-air (OTA) notification on your Xperia X Concept. More or less, you are on the experimental track if you can see this particular update. No stable version of the firmware is available yet but this will do for now. It’s better than nothing.

Sony is on the right track with the updates but it needs to work faster lest they want their smartphones to be left behind. You should be receiving the update anytime soon so expect the Xperia system update reminder. Note that this is only a Concept release with the Nougat MR1. There is a possibility this version will go on a final rollout or not.

VIA: XPERIA blog