A couple of months ago, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra was launched with a triple 64MP camera system. It’s the ultimate variant from ZTE’s Axon line that became popular last year because of the under screen camera. The global variant was made public in June. That one though didn’t come with an under display camera but we heard the non-Ultra version will get it. We already mentioned the ZTE Axon 30 with improved UDC is already in the works and it will come with ZTE’s 2nd-gen under-screen camera.

The ZTE Axon 30 is real. It will be announced very soon. A post on Weibo hints on the phone coming with a straight screen (non-curved) with 120Hz refresh rate and 400PPI.

The live photo tells us there will be no notch nor a punch hole cutout. This means there will be an under-display camera just like the ZTE Axon 20 5G. It’s no secret last year’s Axon 20’s UDC didn’t really deliver great results when it comes to selfies.

The previous ZTE Axon 20 hit DxoMark with a low selfie score. A teardown showed us how the under display camera works. A durability test also showed us how durable the phone is.

For the next phone with an under-display camera, we can expect ZTE has already made big improvements after almost a year of development and testing. That’s something to looking forward to. Let’s wait and see.