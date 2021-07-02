The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and ZTE Axon 30 Pro were introduced earlier this year. ZTE isn’t done with the Axon series as a regular variant is still expected to be revealed. While both phones came with punch hole cutouts, the next ZTE Axon 30 is said to feature an Under Display Camera. This means a full-screen smartphone from the Chinese OEM sans the notch or a cutout for the selfie camera. An under-screen version of the ZTE Axon 30 flagship may be unveiled this month.

A source mentioned the ZTE Axon 20 5G already came with an under-screen camera so the ZTE Axon 30 having the same is not impossible. Problem is, the quality of the photos were not that great. ZTE could still do better and looks like that is what the ZTE Axon 30 will offer.

Not many OEMs use Under Display Cameras (Under Panel Camera) but we know such technology will someday be a standard feature. ZTE is said to use a better UDC. We have no details yet but the ZTE engineers are believed to have worked hard on the technology and that they are able to remove the effects of an active display are on the camera.

The ZTE AXON 20 5G was not perfect but ZTE was able to prove an under-display camera can be done. It was the first to bravely introduce the technology. We were surprised the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and ZTE Axon 30 Pro only had a notch but it seemed ZTE was still working on the improvements. Probably, the company didn’t want to use a half-baked display and camera technology yet on the newer flagship phones. Let’s wait and see.