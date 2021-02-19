The ZTE Axon 20 5G was teased and then anticipated because it would come with an under-display selfie camera. It’s the first in the world and definitely won’t be the last. The Chinese OEM was able to make it work but the results are not that great. We have actually seen how the under-display camera works and we believe it can be further improved. After ZTE, we’re looking forward to Samsung’s version once the Under Panel Camera is applied to the next flagship phone.

As for the ZTE Axon 20 5G, the phone has hit DxOMark recently with not so favorable results. Focusing on the selfie camera, the phone only got a score of 26.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Features

But let’s review the specs first: 6.9-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, DTS:X Ultra 3D sound, and a 4220mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. When it comes to imaging, the device comes with a quad rear camera setup composed of a 64MP main rear shooter + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera is 32 megapixels. It comes with F/2.0-aperture lens with 24 mm-equivalent focal length and an under-display LED flash. The front-facing camera can shoot 1080p and 720p videeos at 30 fps.

26 is very low. The top ranking phone in the selfie category is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with 104. The ZTE Axon 20 5G is at the bottom. DxOMark only mentioned two positive things about the phone’s selfie camera. The stills exposure is generally stable. Focus is also stable.

The list of the disadvantages are long. It offers visible color casts and color shading, unnatural skin tones, and high noise in stills and videos. Stills may show some color fringing artifacts, flare, and hue shift. You may also notice low detail in portrait mode and frequent portrait depth estimation errors. Videos may present color shading and quantization, strong optical ghosting, ineffective stabilization and residual motion when stationary, plus video encoding artifacts in low light.