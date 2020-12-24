Samsung is still working on its Under Display Camera technology. And while it’s not done yet, a Chinese OEM has already released a phone with similar technology. The ZTE Axon 20 5G has the honor of being the first smartphone with an Under Display Camera. The device is said to be out soon in key markets. We’ve seen several image renders the past few months. The phone is actually ready and we know about its magic. This time, we can see if the phone is durable enough according to the standards of JerryRigEverything.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G isn’t out in the United States and Canada yet. It’s available commercially now mainly in China. We know this isn’t the first and the last as the UDC technology is something the mobile community has been waiting for.

Zach Nelson has tried the phone and tested if it’s durable enough. It is–like most premium Android flagships today. Both sides are made of glass. They scratch at a certain level.

The bezels are thin but the chin is still noticeable. There is no notch nor a punch-hole cutout. Its price is not that high–about half of the other premium flagships introduced this 2020. The specs and features are definitely premium.

While the front and rear sides are made of glass, the sides ore only plastic. Bending the phone from both sides doesn’t do anything. There’s some flex but the display isn’t destroyed.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Durability Test

The phone is durable. No doubt. However, its selling point is the Under Display Camera. It’s innovative and we’re happy to know ZTE was able to do it comes with a price. The image quality isn’t that great. Maybe the next version, the UDC will be improved.