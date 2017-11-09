Xiaomi has long been anticipated to arrive in the West. Some phones may be available for purchase but the Chinese OEM has yet to fully and formally expand in the United States and Europe. The company has earlier concentrated its efforts in China, as well as, in India, Middle East, and Eastern Europe. We know more countries will be added to the list soon but for now, we rejoice the brand is now available in Spain. This is just the first of many places where Xiaomi will be setting up shop.

Xiaomi has already launched some of its products in Spain in a special event that was also live-streamed on YouTube. The following phones can be availed in the country: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1 Android One, and the Xiaomi Mi 6. Other smart items like the Yi 4K action camera, Android TV Mi Box, and Mi Electric Scooter were also announced.

Check out the prices below:

• Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 – €499

• Xiaomi Mi 6 – €449

• Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One – €229

• Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – €169

• Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter – unknown

• Xiaomi Android TV Mi Box – €75

• Xiaomi Yi 4K action camera – €135

These Xiaomi products are now up for purchase online at the Mi website, Amazon.es, Phone House, Carrefour, and MediaMarkt. Xiaomi is also said to open retail stores in Madrid beginning the 11th of November. On the 22nd, other retailers will also follow and sell more Mi items in their respective stores.

VIA: XDA Developers