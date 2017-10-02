The Xiaomi M1 A1 earlier launched as an Android One device. It’s the OEM’s first dual camera phone for India. The brand was earlier rumored to be working with Google for the next Android One phone and the result is the M1 A1. Its software was actually officially ported for the Mi 5X and we’re guessing other Xiaomi phones will receive the same.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 may remind you a lot of other Xiaomi devices. This one though boasts of a dual 12MP camera phone, 5MP front-facing cam, 4GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, a 5.5-inch screen with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass display, and a 3080mAh battery with fast charging. There’s also the standard connectivity options: Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a, and FM radio. The phone only runs Android One based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Android One means it runs a simpler version of the current Android OS.

As we noted before, the phone won’t be exclusive to India. The device will also roll out in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Choose from these three color options: Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.

The phone is also now available in Hong Kong for HK$ 1,799 which is about $230.

