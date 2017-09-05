The second Mi Mix phone is under development. We’ve know about this since early this year and a month after the Mi Mix was shown off at the CES 2017. Before it is announced on September 11, it recently reached GFXBench and was shown off in a conceptual design video. We learned this conceptual smartphone will be equipped with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm.

The phone is believed to have more premium specs starting with the Qualcomm processor. It will have the same bezel-less display, obviously. The next Mi Mix was recently teased by Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jung who posted two images of the box of a new device believed to be the Mi Mix 2.

And then there are more images of the MIX 2 that tell us the phone will definitely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It’s not the SD836 yet but just the SD835 which is still very fast. Specs we know so far include a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, 4400 or 4500mAh battery.

Looking at the images, the smartphone looks more bezel-less this time. It is almost non-existent. We’ll get to know for sure on September 11 when it is officially unveiled. Note that this may happen before Apple unveils the new iPhone so this could be exciting, at least, for the industry watchers who believe Xiaomi can rival Apple.

