It’s not even a year yet but Xiaomi is believed to be unveiling the next generation model of the Mi Mix as a follow-up. The Chinese OEM announced its development last February while its conceptual design was already shown off in a teaser video after hitting GFXBench. The Mi Mix 2 is said to run on 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor. The first Mi Mix’s selling point was the almost bezel-less display and we’re expecting the new model will also have it.

A new teaser image recently appeared on Weibo so we know that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is being prepped for official launch in China before it’s released in other regions. Some of the details we know about the new Mi Mix include Android 7.1.1 Nougat version on the phone. There’s also a possibility that it will receive Oreo since the Mi Mix 2 will come with premium features.

We know that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will bear Philippe Starck’s design as the Chinese OEM tapped the famous designer to make the phone. Looking at the images we’ve seen, we can say the new Mi Mix looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S8 with the large display and bezel-less design. We’re looking at a 2040 x 1080 pixel resolution for the super large display.

There’s not much information on availability and pricing but we know this one will remain in the premium mid-range category. We’ll get to know more about the Mi Mix 2 when Xiaomi makes the official announcement at a special conference in Beijing this coming September 11.

VIA: Weibo