The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is arriving with a sibling–the Mi A2. It can be confusing at times but to be clear, the Chinese OEM has just posted a separate teaser for the Mi A2. We showed you the Mi Max 3 earlier. It’s still unofficial but the company is doing a Global Launch next Tuesday, July 24. The main event is happening soon and we’re excited to confirm all the rumors and early leaks since March. Actually, there are not much surprises here because the Xiaomi Mi A2 is simply the Mi 6X.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 boasts an 18:9 display and dual rear cameras. Details of the Xiaomi Mi 6X were then revealed and true enough, it was ready with dual cams and 18:9 display. The official launch was back in April and the phone rolled out with AI cameras.

A Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was also spotted running Android One. We know the Mi A2 is powered by Android One . We told you about the colors and memory variants: Gold, Black, Blue, and Red plus 4GB RAM/32GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Some details were published, as well as, prices of the Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. To review the specs and features, the Android phone from Xiaomi comes equipped with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display, Adreno 512 GPU, 32GB/64/128GB storage, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 3.5mm headphone port, 12MP and 2MP dual rear camera system, 20MP selfie camera, 3010mAh batt with Quick Charge 3.0 tech.

As with most flagship phones today, the Xiaomi Mi A2 runs on Android One (Android 8.1 Oreo). Android P may also roll out soon. Standard connectivity features are as follows: Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type C port, GPS/A-GPS+GLONASS, and a dual-SIM card slot.

The next-gen Xiaomi phone is coming. The image teaser says “#2isbetterthan1” and we’re not really sure what that means.