Xiaomi has two new upcoming models and we’re expecting them to be announced just before summer ends: the Mi Max 3 and M1 A2. We’ve been hearing lots of information about the two smartphones, being leaked in videos and part of rumors left and right. We’re expecting them to be released this Q3 in China and select key markets. An official poster was published on Mi.com, saying the Xiaomi Global Launch will happen on July 24.

Allow us to review the specs and features of the new Xiaomi phones:

Xiaomi Mi A2

All the Xiaomi Mi A2 details we know were shared a few weeks ago. We know the phone will feature a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI. The device may also run on Android One being the global version of the Mi 6X. We’ll see on July 24 for the confirmation in Spain. Price range is from 20,000 Rs ($291) to 22,800 Rs ($332). The 128GB variant may cost 25,000 Rs which is about $364.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 comes equipped with a large 6.9-inch TFT LCD, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 5400mAh battery, fast-charging tech, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 3/4/6GB RAM, IR blaster, 32/64/128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, and 3.5mm headphone port.

There is no notch so expect a bezel-less screen. You may also expect Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box on top of MIUI.

VIA: Weibo

SOURCE: Mi