The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the Chinese OEM’s current top offering. Well, it’s not yet available but we’re looking forward to the global launch happening on January 25 in Spain. We’re expecting it will arrive together with the Mi Max 3. Some important details were made public but it’s only a matter of time before everything is confirmed. In less than two weeks, all the rumors, leaks, and speculations will come to light–from the colors to the memory variants, dual rear cameras, 18:9 display, and the Android One platform.

Back in March, we were told the Xiaomi Mi A2 is the same as the Mi 6X. The 18:9 display and dual rear cameras make it a powerful mid-range phone. More details were unearthed last month, telling us the Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen, 2160 × 1080 Full HD+ resolution, 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.2GHz octa-core chipset, Adreno 512 GPU, Dual SIM support, 32GB onboard storage (64GB and 128GB), 4GB or 6GB RAM, 12MP + 20MP dual cameras, 20MP selfie cam, as well as, AI optimizations. Artificial intelligence is slowly becoming a trend but we believe it will be more than that. The phone is powered by a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech.

As with the latest mid-range and flagship phones being introduced this year, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Expect the standard mobile and connectivity options: GPS/A-GPS+GLONASS, USB Type C port, Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, dual-SIM card slot, and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac.

The Android phone is said to be released on the market in Red, Blue, Black, and Gold version. Choose from these three memory and storage variants: 4GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, and a higher 6GB RAM with 128GB built-in storage. It will be announced before Samsung introduces the Galaxy Note 9 on the 9th of August. Price listed on X-Com is 999 for both the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

The Android One version of Xiaomi Mi 6X will also be applied to the Xiaomi Mi 6X Lite. Specs include a 5.99-inch display, 19:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 pixels, 16GB/32GB/64GB built-in storage, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, vertical dual-camera system, notched display, rear metal build, thick bezels, and a notched display. The metal back improves durability. You will notice a circular fingerprint sensor on the rear as in most mid-range phones today.

If you’re looking for an in-display sensor, sorry, but there’s no such tech yet from Xiaomi. There’s no notch but we’re expecting an almost bezel-less screen.

