Xiaomi has recently finished its announcement of the Mi Mix 2S but it’s not yet done with releasing new smartphones. We’ve been saying MIUI 9.5 will be rolling out to most Xiaomi smartphones starting late March so we’re waiting for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 7, and the Mi Max 3 with wireless charging and iris recognition. Of course, we’re also looking forward to the next-gen Mi A1. We’re assuming it will be the Mi A2 and will be the next Android One offering by the Chinese OEM.

The Mi A1 Android One smartphone is a choice for many mobile consumers who prefer a simpler Android experience. It runs on a stock Android UI sans the bloatware and other unnecessary apps. The original Mi A1 only boasts a 16:9 display but since the market is going towards the 18:9 direction, it’s time for Xiaomi to get on the bandwagon. The next-gen Mi A2 is expected to follow the Redmi 5 Note Pro when it comes to aspect ratio.

Xiaomi hasn’t made any confirmation or teaser yet but a device has been listed on TENAA recently with model number M1804D2SC. Rumor has it the device may be known as the Mi 6X.

Don’t be confused here because the Mi A1 is technically just the Mi 5X. It follows then the Mi A2 will be the Mi 6X. We’re also expecting it will look closer to the Redmi Note 5 Pro complete with a large and almost bezel-less 5.99-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, metal unibody, vertical dual rear cameras, and a round rear fingerprint sensor. More details and information are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

