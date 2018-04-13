We’re not expecting the Mi 7 but Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 6X. Earlier, we noted it’s the Xiaomi Mi A2 that will come with an 18:9 display and dual rear cameras. We saw the images on TENAA and we’re more than convinced now the device is almost ready to be released in China. The XDA devs saw firmware files that refer to the phone with code M1804D2SC. This is the same as the internal build number of the earlier leaked device.

To review, here are the specs and features we know so far: 5.99-inch FHD+, 2160 × 1080 resolution, 2910 mAh battery, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB onboard storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. There will still be a 3.5mm headphone jack but it will share with the charger. The phone weighs 166g and measures 158.88 × 75.54 ×7.3mm.

When it comes to imaging, the Xiaomi Mi 6X will boast a dual rear camera system that consists of 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.8 and 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The selfie camera will also be a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with flash and f/2.2 aperture. There’s no optical zoom but there will be 4K @ 30fps video recording capability.

The phone will run on MIUI 9 and Android 8.1 Oreo. No information on availability and pricing yet but it should be mid to premium.

VIA: XDA Developers