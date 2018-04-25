We were wondering if Xiaomi was going to follow up on the Mi 5X – and to that direction the Mi A1 – anytime soon. The answer is partially here, as the Chinese manufacturer has officially launched the Mi 6X in China, which is probably going to be launched globally as the Mi A2, complete with Android One software. The Mi 5X and the Mi A1 were received warmly by Xiaomi fans, and we hope that this new phone carries the same value.

The Mi 6X is definitely a robust midrange phone, and the specs show just that. You get a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with 18:9 resolution, and thankfully without a notch. This is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, with an octa-core processor, Adreno 512 graphics chip, and some modest artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities aimed mostly at the camera. This is supported by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The AI is applied to the dual camera main shooter – both 20MP sensors – and the similar 20MP selfie camera. The cameras use AI to analyze its subjects, the scene and the lighting conditions to optimize a photo. There is also a 3,010mAh battery, thankfully with Quick Charge 3.0 bundled in. In China, this phone will run the MIUI 9.5 user interface, which is based on Android 8.1.

In China, this phone will retail at around USD$250 for the standard variant. There will be a 6GB/64GB variant which will cost around USD$285, and a premium 6GB/128GB model which will cost around USD$315. Still these are great and competitive price points for competent midrange phones.

SOURCE: Xiaomi