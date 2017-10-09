Xiaomi has been sharing a lot of good news lately with the last one about being able to ship 10 million smartphones in just one month. That’s after the news that the brand is now part of the Wireless Power Consortium and the introduction of the Mi Mix 2 by Philippe Starck. The Mi A1 is actually the Mi 5x but with a slightly different software. The Xiaomi M1 A1 runs on Android One. It is pure Android sans the MIUI on top of it.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 debuts as a first dual camera phone for India. It was also launched in Hong Kong and it has recently reached Europe with prices that start at €260 and €284 for Netherlands and Greece, respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One phone will be cheaper at €228 in Spain while it’s more affordable in Hungary at HUF 75,000 (€240). In Russia, the device will also be ready for RUB 19,000 ($280). Bulgaria will also receive the phone for BGN 550 (€280). The cheapest price will be in Italy which is only €220. Shipping will begin on September 15.

To review, the phone comes equipped with Android One OS. Specs include a 5.5-inch screen with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass display, and 3080mAh battery with fast charging, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, and Bluetooth 4.2.

VIA: GSMArena