The Mi MIx 2 was recently shown off with a bigger display, higher resolution, and smaller bezels. Many people are in awe of this beauty because of the vast display in a slimmer body. It is definitely an improved version of the first-gen Mi Mix which is already a stunning piece of technology. Its public announcement happened last September 11 over a year after the Mi Mix was unveiled. It’s something expected since some images were leaked and a Conceptual Design was shown off in a teaser video earlier.

We noted earlier how Philippe Starck got involved in this phone and now we can know how the French designer worked on the Mi Mix in this promo video. Mr. Starck shares the insights behind the design of the mobile device while Xiaomi’s boss Lei Jun explains further the tech side. Meanwhile, Starck talks about the creative inspirations that made the Mi Mix 2 the beautiful ceramic smartphone it is now.

Xiaomi hopes to lead in the phone design game and we won’t be surprised if other OEMs will also follow. We know other companies have started to deliver almost bezel-less screens but this Mi Mix 2 will definitely wow the mobile consumers more.

Watch the video below and see for yourself:

SOURCE: Xiaomi