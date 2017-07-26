As promised, the Xiaomi MI 5X was officially announced together with new MIUI 9 and a slew of other products. For now, we’ll focus our attention on this new smartphone that joins the Mi 5, MI 5S, Mi 5S Plus, and of course, the Mi 6. We’re curious to know how it this different not only from the other Mi 5 variants but as to why Xiaomi decided to still release such when there’s already the Mi 6. We’re not exactly sure about the answer but at least the official launch has finally happened.

The new Xiaomi Mi 5X sports a 5.5-inch 2.5D curved-glass screen, 1080p display, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 5MP selfie shooter, and a dual 12MP rear camera setup (wide-angle and telephoto). The phone is powered by a non-removable 3080mAh battery and the new MIUI 9 that is already based in Android Nougat. The new platform version delivers a number of enhancements like a new file system, built-in Image Search, and a Smart Assistant.

The design is similar to previous Xiaomi Mi models so don’t expect any deviations although the antenna is more discreet now. The unit is finished off with a smooth anti-fingerprint coating so it’s somewhat smudge-proof.

Xiaomi Mi 5X is priced at around $220 or CNY 1,499. You can choose from these three colors: Rose Gold, Black, and Gold. It’s a mid-range smartphone with a very affordable price but with good enough specs.

Xiaomi Mi 5X Key Specs:

• OS: MIUI 9, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

• Processor: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

• Display: 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels, LTPS IPS LCD

• Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm

• Weight: 165 g

• Battery: 3080 mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB (expandable)

• Cam: Dual 12 MP (rear)

• Cam: 5MP (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi

• Others: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), 3.5mm audio jack

SOURCE: MIUI