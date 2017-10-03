Xiaomi may no longer be the top Chinese OEM after being edged out by Huawei but the company is selling millions of phones left and right not only in China but also in other countries. The brand has proven to be a world-class name in the mobile industry, launching products that consumers trust. Xiaomi even managed to team up with popular French designer Philippe Starck to bring the Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2. Since 2011, Xiaomi has never stopped to come up with Android phones that are affordable yet good enough to rival any other flagship phone from other brands.

The brand gained more traction when Android Product Manager Hugo Barra left Google for Xiaomi four years ago. He was believed to lead Xioami into US market in one to two years but then he moved to Facebook and joined Zuckerberg in his VR and AR efforts. We thought Xiaomi would go down but it didn’t—it’s not.

In fact, it recently broke a record and shipped 10 million smartphones just for the month of September alone. This information is according to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun who posted the good news on Weibo. The number is the highest so far. In Q2 alone, the company shipped 23.1 million phones so the 10 million figure in a month is impressive.

We’re looking at the Indian market as the reason for this increase. About ten percent of Xiaomi’s shipment was headed to the country. The flash sales on Amazon India and Flipkart were to blame for the one million smartphones sold in two days. There’s no mention what percentage is for which model but the most recent phones, the M1 A1 and the Mi Note 3, are attracting a lot of attention.

Aside from selling online in India, Xiaomi also opened new Mi Home stores in the country. An Authorized Mi Store was also opened in Maroussi, Greece where home products are sold from the Mi 6 phone to Mi Band 2, Mi Power Bank, Mi Induction Heating Rice Cooker, and the Mi Robot Vacuum. Another store was also opened in Indonesia.

SOURCE: MIUI