Xiaomi has not really entered the foldable phone category but the Chinese OEM has been working on different concepts and designs. Just like OPPO, Xiaomi has already introduced several designs of foldable phones. It’s not clear if the company will make these phones commercially available this year. We just know it’s been exploring a lot of designs and form factors. We could only think of a few based on previous ideas presented here but apparently, Xiaomi has a lot.

One design will be in clamshell fom. A Xiaomi clamshell phone is only one of the numerous designs we’ve seen. It can rival the Motorola RAZR 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Another design will be a folding smartphone that can compete with the Galaxy Fold series. There is also an out-folding design that is similar to the not so popular Huawei Mate Xs. We’re curious as to what design Xiaomi may use first.

Xiaomi has started working on foldable phones just like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Google. We’ve already seen that Xiaomi foldable phone with a pop-up camera system.

One foldable phone was hinted within the MIUI 12 code. Another one has a slider cover display. If you may remember, we also once mentioned a Xiaomi foldabe phone may use an Ultra Thin Glass.

Believe it or not, there was that concept foldable phone with a rotating camera. If those are not enough, Xiaomi is offering more. We’re taking things with a pinch of salt so we’re leaving these as concept phones for now.

Xiaomi Foldable Phone Patents

Xiaomi may introduce a clamshell foldable phone with a display that doesn’t have a punch-hole or notch. Another model has the phone’s quad camera setup placed vertically with an LED flash, a sensor, and a mic.

The other design looks a bit like a Moto Razr 5G but in upside-down position. There appears to be a thicker forehead though, housing a dual selfie shooter.

The rest of the designs make a hybrid Xiaomi foldable phone looking more like a tablet. The screens are larger, looking very much like a Galaxy Fold. The other two designs apply the signature design element of the Mi Mix Alpha—a surround display. The screen runs around the side up to the outside cover display.