Xiaomi hasn’t really ventured into the foldable phone game but the Chinese OEM is considering it. We’ve been mentioning the possibility several times with the last one we said just like Huawei, Xiaomi’s foldable phone would use an Ultra-Thin Glass. A patent with a rotating camera was shown off. The device is also said to use a display from LG. We also saw that patent with a pop-up Penta camera system. Early renders have surfaced since last year and this year is no different.

As long as there is no official Xiaomi foldable phone introduced, we expect renders, leaks, and rumors will be shared by different sources. The latest we have is of the Xiaomi Fold. It’s a foldable smartphone with a slider display as rendered above.

This one appears to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. This one though comes with a slider display and a flexible screen. The cover screen in front is a slider display that is said to have many advantages.

The Xiaomi Fold comes with a large screen. The screen edges are narrow. With this design of the display, if it becomes a reality, will make the phone more expensive.

Before, we remember hearing about the possibility of a foldable phone from Xiaomi would be released before the year 2020 ends. We highly doubt it’s going to happen so let’s anticipate for early 2021 instead. It could still look like something we’ve seen being demoed before or that one with an outward folding display. Let’s just wait and see.