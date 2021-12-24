On December 28, Xiaomi will unveil the new flagship series. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be announced as the Chinese OEM’s latest premium offering. They will come with premium specs but prices will still be affordable. More information about the Xiaomi 12 Pro has turned up. The phone is said to come with a 2K Samsung E5 screen with a dynamic refresh rate support. It will also run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor plus MIUI 13.

Several teasers on Weibo has been published. Variable refresh rate support will be from 1Hz to 120Hz. It means refresh rate will change automatically depending on the app.

What can happen is the phone will switch to 120Hz automatically once scrolling starts. And when you slow down the scrolling, it will decrease to 10Hz. This action will actually help save the battery.

The Xiaomi 12 series will be an upgrade of the Xiaomi 11. That is expected. So far, we heard of a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 12, a 6.7-inch screen (larger for the Pro), and 5x optical zoom. Other camera features include accurate focus, super fast capture, and strong night scene.

We have seen a number of image renders. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will look similar while the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a different design. A Xiaomi 12X is also being planned for release later and may be smaller with similar specs.