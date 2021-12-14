Xiaomi is expected to announce new flagship smartphones. We can confirm they will run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Just yesterday, Xiaomi 12 series back covers were shown off and we saw that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra looked different. Several details and renders were leaked ahead of launch but we can expect more will surface until the official product launch. The phone series was once mentioned to come with a 200MP camera and a battery with super fast wired charging technology.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the ultimate model. It will be followed by the vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X. They could be similar in design but will be different in terms of specs and features.

As for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, this Android phone is said to boast a redesigned camera system. Instead of 200MP main camera, it will only come with a 50MP Leica quad camera system. New image renders have been published, giving us a glimpse of the many possibilities.

The Xiaomi phone may feature a big, circle-shaped camera module. It will be a quad camera system which is an upgrade from the previous model with only three shooters. We can also look forward to a Samsung ISOCell GN5 image sensor being used. The Dual Pixel Pro autofocus may also be a special upgrade.

There will be three more 48MP cameras with ultra-wide angle lens and periscopic telephoto zoom lens. Other zoom may be 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 120x digital. Other features of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could include a microphone that is capable of 8K resolution recording, optical image stabilization system (OIS), and more advanced video features.