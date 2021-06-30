At numerous accounts previously there have been hints that Samsung is working on a 200-megapixel ISOCELL camera sensor, but this is for the first time we are acquainted with the possibility of Xiaomi working toward launching its next-generation flagship with a 200MP camera sensor. Considering Xiaomi manages to launch the rumored camera specifics, it will be the first smartphone to launch with such a high megapixel count.

The information of Xiaomi contemplating a flagship smartphone with 200MP camera comes through tipster Digital Chat Station. Reportedly, this camera sensor on the back of the phone will be the one Samsung is working on and it will feature Olympus branding, something that’s unheard of before.

In addition to the phenomenal optics, the new smartphone – hypothetically the Xiaomi Mi 12 – will be powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8450 SoC, which is the next-generation flagship processor referred to as Snapdragon 895.

Snapdragon 895 will be the successor to the existing flagship, Snapdragon 888 processor, and it is expected to be available in handsets starting next year. To that accord, the possibility of Xiaomi Mi 12 featuring the said processor seems likely, since the phone itself is not going to debut before 2022.

Reports suggest that the 200MP ISOCELL camera sensor will supposedly measure 1/1.37-inches (still short of the 1-inch sensor that has already made it to some phones). However, it is expected to feature 0.64um pixels.