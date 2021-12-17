Aside from the OPPO Find N, another flagship phone offering from another Chinese OEM is anticipated to be unveiled before the end of the year. The Xiaomi 12 has been a favorite subject here since we mentioned the Xiaomi 12X could be smaller with similar specs. The phone series has been confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. Xiaomi is usually ahead in some categories but it is able to keep its affordable price. By affordable, we mean below the prices usually offered by Samsung.

The latest from out source are exclusive details that include the specs, features, and design. The display will be a 6.2-inch curved with full HD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. There will also be a triple rear camera setup.

The phone may measure 152.7 x 70.0 x 8.6mm. The camera bump will be 11.5mm. Definitely, the Xiaomi 12 will be an upgrade from the Xiaomi 11. It will offer super fast 100W charging speed as described.

Xiaomi 12 will have a starting price of Rs.69,990 which is around $920 in the US. We’re expecting the launch will happen in China first, then India, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Other possible specs include 8GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery, Dual SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and 5G support. Charging is done via a USB Type C port. It offers a wireless charging feature. Possible color options: Black, White, and Gold.