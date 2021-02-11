The Mi 11 will be available in key markets around the globe soon. Xiaomi is busy promoting its latest flagship phone offering that we know will be ready in two variants. The device also recently passed JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test. It’s not exactly an affordable phone but still less inexpensive compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21. Xiaomi went ahead of tech vloggers on YouTube by publishing its own teardown video. Of course, we know it’s more of a marketing strategy but we find it interesting to see what’s inside this early.

Mi 11 Specs

The Mi 11 Official Teardown is more of showcase of the smartphone specs, design, and features. The Mi 11 comes equipped with a SIM card slot, USB-C port, and bottom-firing speaker at the bottom edge. It comes with 5G Dual SIM, a single-piece camera glass, rear ambient light sensor and LED flash, 50W wireless charging, 108MP wide-angle camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro shooter. Other camera features include OIS and a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi has applied the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It’s actually the first to announce that it’s using the chipset. The device also features UFS 3.1 storage, WiFi 6, dual speakers, SOUND by Harman Kardon, X-axis linear motor, 4600mAh battery, Liquid Cool technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a winning WQHD 120Hz display, and a quad-curved display design. As we already mentioned, the in-screen fingerprint sensor supports heart rate monitoring.

Opening the phone and removing the components seem like a breeze. But of course, the task is done by a Xiaomi engineer who knows the phone from the inside out. We still want to see how others will open the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Features

If you’re still not convinced about the Mi 11, watch the ‘Mi 11 Global Launch In 57 Seconds’ video:

In the video, Xiaomi mentions a number of things. The Mi 11 boasts studio-level cameras, 8 cinematic video filters (Fantasy, Tango, Slumber, Lime, BBP, Summer, Mystery, and Carmen), Ultra Night Video, Super resolution options (up to 1440p), 480Hz touch sampling rate, and MIUI 12.5.