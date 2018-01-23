We’re not sure if we’ll believe what Counterpoint said that Oppo dominated the Chinese market in 2017 but we’re definitely giving more attention to other smartphone brands from China. Aside from Huawei and Xiaomi, there are other companies making a name not only in its home country but also in other regions. There’s also Vivo coming up with devices loaded with premium specs but still within the midrange or affordable price points. Next to be introduced by Vivo is the Vivo X20 Plus UD whose in-display fingerprint scanner was recently spotted on TENAA.

A new phone visited TENAA last week. We know the device with under display fingerprint sensor will officially be unveiled tomorrow, January 24, in Beijing. We’ve got the invitation posted above.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD we noted earlier will be called the Vivo X20 Plus instead. It boasts a Synaptics Clear ID 9500 optical under-display fingerprint sensor–the same one that launched in December. We said the Synaptics Clear ID in-display sensor will be ready on a Vivo phone and it’s almost here after months of development and waiting.

At the CES 2018, Vivo showed off the phone with in-display fingerprint scanning tech and in a couple of days, we’ll get to see this smartphone–a first in the world with such technology that Samsung has been wanting to install on its premium flagship phones.

The Vivo X20 Plus introduced last year is being upgraded with the in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s already powerful but now made even better with the help of Synaptics. So far, here are the phone specs we know: 6.43-inch OLED screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 12MP and 5MP dual rear camera, 12MP front-facing shooter, 128GB storage, microSD card for memory expansion, 3800mAh battery. There’s the usual USB support, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity. Color options include Matte Black, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, and Black Gold.

Rumored price is CNY 3,998 which is around $625. That’s pricey so we’ll tag it under the premium category.

