After launching the V7+ as an Amazon India exlusive Vivo, here’s Vivo with two new smartphones: the Vivo X20 and the Vivo X20 Plus. This duo was announced in China where Vivo is one of the most popular Chinese phone brands not only in its home country but also in some emerging markets. These two are expected to become new bestsellers because of one feature that it is slowly becoming a standard in mobile devices—a Full View display.

More known names like LG and Samsung call theirs FullVision and Infinity Display but for Vivo, it’s Full View with the same 18:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo X20 and X20 Plus also come equipped with dual camera setup. The two are only different in terms of battery capacity and screen size— 3245mAh battery and a 6.01-inch for the X20 and a 3905mAh and 6.43-inch for the bigger variant.

Both the Vivo X20 and the Vivo X20 Plus feature a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 5MP cam, 12MP front-facing selfie shooter with f/2.0, Full View Super AMOLED display, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (256GB max), and the usual sensors (Wi-Fi, 4G, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS). The two phones run Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped by FunTouch OS and feature fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Vivo X20 and X20 Plus will be ready in three color options: Rose Gold, Gold, and Matte Black. Vivo X20 comes with a price tag that reads CNY 2,998 ($454) while the X20 Plus costs CNY 3,498 ($530). You can pre-order for one starting today, September 25, and in stores starting September 30, Saturday.

