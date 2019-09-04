Vivo is scheduled to announce a new smartphone. There is no telling when exactly but today, an image teaser surfaced on Weibo with a mention of September 16 as D-Day. The official launch will happen in less than two weeks. We doubt an IFA reveal but it doesn’t matter. We’re content with the fact Vivo will finally introduce a new product. The Vivo NEX 3 has been anticipated since the first time sketches presented the curved edges and waterfall display.

More Vivo NEX 3 2019 live images appeared online with curved edges. A Vivo NEX 3 5G phone teaser video was published. There’s also that Vivo NEX 3 Unboxing video and the specs being revealed before the official launch.

The official launch will happen on September 16. The detail has appeared on an image teaser on Weibo. The NEX branding is there on top of an image that looks like a tunnel. Of course, it’s the phone but we can’t say what it’s all about. Perhaps a very bright display?

The Vivo NEX 3 5G is said to feature the following: a large 6.89-inch display, 2256 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8GB or 12GB RAM (5G), 3.5mm headphone jack, max of 512GB storage, 4500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging, USB Type-C port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and 5G connectivity. The triple rear camera system will include 64MP, 13MP telephoto, and another 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera plus a 16MP selfie shooter.

The circular rear camera setup can also be expected based on the images and videos we’ve already seen. If that’s the case, then the Vivo NEX 3 can rival the Huawei Mate 30 that will also have a round rear camera model.