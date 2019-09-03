Vivo isn’t exactly the most popular OEM in China but it’s definitely one of the fastest-moving brands in the mobile industry. It comes up with new and innovative technologies that some companies follow. At the moment, it’s working with OPPO on a Dual WiFi feature. It’s also the first phone maker to implement a pop-up selfie camera. Vivo also recently entered the gaming phone arena by launching the Vivo iQOO series. The past few weeks, we’ve also been hearing about the next-gen NEX phone which we’ve referred to as the VIVO NEX 3.

A couple of weeks ago, Vivo NEX 3 sketches surfaced. They presented the curved edges and a waterfall display. More live images appeared. Last week, a phone teaser video was released and confirmed a September release.

A Vivo NEX 3 unboxing video also popped up on YouTube. We saw a seamless and all-display screen that blended with any scene. The latest leak includes specs and features of the next 5G phone from China.

The VIVO NEX 3 5G is expected to come with curved edges and a waterfall screen as demoed in the teaser video. It will arrive with 5G connectivity, a large screen, a 64MP triple rear camera system, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. Specs of the phone appeared on Weibo.

The 5G Android phone is said to weigh 218g. Other specs include a large 6.89-inch screen, 2256 x 1080 pixel resolution, up to 512GB onboard storage, 12GB of RAM (8GB on non-5G), USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging. When it comes to imaging, the 64MP main camera will be joined by two more 13MP telephoto and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

There will be a regular VIVO NEX 3 and a VIVO NEX 3 5G variant. We don’t think their prices will go over $1000. Early guesses on the cost are CNY 4998 ($700) and CNY5498 ($765), respectively.