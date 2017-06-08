The Moto Z2 Play was finally announced last week after several leaks, rumors, and speculations. It’s just one variant but there’s still the Moto Z2 and the Moto Z2 Force to be unveiled.The Z2 Play was spotted on TENAA which means the Moto Z2 could follow anytime soon. It was sighted online a few weeks ago and we even heard it’s being tested on a Gigabit LTE service.

The Moto Z2 has just hit Geekbench so now we have some information about the device. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box and is powered by a 1.9Ghz octa-core Qualcomm MSM8998 which is the Snapdragon 835 processor. Memory is set at 4GB RAM which is the current standard in most premium flagship devices.

We were once told that the Moto Z will be revealed on June 8. It’s today so we’re expecting a special announcement from Motorola. We want to know if it will work with the Keyboard Moto and see what other mods are available for the new phone.

We also heard about an idea that the Moto Z (2017) will no longer be exclusive to Verizon. That is a breath of fresh news because, in the United States, consumers who want a Moto Z have been limited to the mobile carrier. Let’s wait and see for Motorola to roll out the new Moto Z not later than the end of June.

