D-Day has arrived for fans of Motorola as the new Moto Z2 Play is finally and officially revealed. Well, we’ve seen most images of the phone already but today, the new model becomes official. We were right that the device to be unveiled would be the Moto Z2 Play. We’ve seen a number of leaks already and said that it looks like the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

The Moto Z2 Play was earlier spotted on TENAA too. Some hi-res images were also shown off before launch date. As an obvious follow up to the Moto Z Play, the Z2 Play also plays well with Moto Mods. There aren’t much changes to the design so this means Moto Mods for the first-gen Moto Z Play will also work with the Moto Z2 Play. Motorola is even’t planning to add more Moto Mods and acccessories so people can optimize the system.

The Moto Z2 Play is definitely an improved version. It is lighter, thinner, and faster. It sports a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen, 2.2GHz octa-core processor, fast charging technology, and a max of 30-hour battery life. And just like the original Z Play, you can use the Moto Mods to amp up your mobile experience.

Moto Z2 Play is now ready for purchase in Brazil with a R$ 1,999 which is about $615. The converted price is steep but in the United States, the phone will be sold for $499 thru Motorola.com and Verizon. The phone will also roll out worldwide so wait for local announcements.

SOURCE: Motorola