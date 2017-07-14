A few days ago, top specs for the Moto Z2 appeared on Antutu. Actually, it’s not the first time we learned something from the Chinese benchmarking site. We saw the list last month soon after an official Moto Z2 poster was seemingly outed. The Moto Z2 Play was already unveiled. We’re just waiting for the official announcement but for now, here’s another round of details also from Antutu.

Three Moto phones are listed: the Moto Z (XT1650), Motorola XT1650 (2017), and the Motorola XT1789-05. The Moto Z2 features Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540, 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution, 5MP selfie camera, 12MP rear camera, 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM. The Motorola XT1789-05 comes with the same features and specs except for the 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Meanwhile, the Motorola XT1650 (2017) has the exact specs as the Moto Z so this could also be the Z2 Force.

It can be confusing with all the leaks, rumors, and speculations but the fact that these Moto phones use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 process is enough. It’s the latest and most premium from the company before the Snapdragon 845 is released in the market.

We’ve been hearing about the specs but nothing yet on the pricing and availability. However, IFA is happening in a few months so our guess is that Motorola will make the announcements before the tech event in September.

VIA: ANTUTU