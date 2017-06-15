The official event when Motorola will be announcing their new smartphones and unveiling what they look like is still on June 27. But it seems that they unwittingly revealed one of the upcoming new devices in their event poster. What we don’t know though is which device it is. They will be launching the Moto Z2, Z2 Force, and the Moto X4, so based on what we know so far about these phones, it can be the first two.

The event poster simply states, “Motorola is Back”, with the date and time for the launch (June 27, 7PM). It shows a woman holding what we assume is one of the devices to be launched. If you look closely, the smartphone has a dual rear camera, which seems to be the trend now among flagships. This is what we have seen in leaked renders of the Moto Z2 and Z2 Force, so it’s more than likely that it will be the either of those two.

What we may conclude also from the event poster is that Motorola is truly back, and by that we mean the name. We reported some time ago that they will be letting go of the Lenovo Moto and that they are going back to using Motorola as branding for the Moto devices.

What we don’t know for sure now is if they will also be launching the Moto X4. While it’s almost confirmed that they will be announcing the two Z-series devices, there is no confirmation yet if other devices will also be included. Well, we have a few more weeks to find out.

