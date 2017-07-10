We all know that Motorola is launching a new smartphone (or two) on their announced July 25 event, and most of us know that it will most likely be the Moto Z2. This is the 2nd generation of Motorola’s relatively successful flagship line of products, of which the highlight feature was the modular accessories called the Moto Mods. Now we have new leaks which confirm some of the specs of the new flagship.

Showing up at benchmark software AnTuTu’s databases, the Moto Z2 – or whichever variant of this product line carries the Motorola XT1789-05 product ID – will purportedly have a QuadHD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 6GB RAM. Those are flagship level specs, alright. What we don’t know is exactly which variants of the Moto Z2 family will carry said specs.

Also, Motorola’s China website got ahead of the game, posting the Moto Mods that will feature with the Moto Z2. The Moto Mods shown in the image above include the Hasselblad True Zoom Camera mod, Portable Projector Mod, Turbo Power Battery Case Mod, the recently spotted 360 Camera Mod, the JBL Speaker and the GamePad.

We’re around 15 days away from discovering what Motorola/Lenovo has for us this year, so all you Moto fans should start getting worked up. It’s going to be an exciting time in the next few weeks.

SOURCE: AnTuTu | Droidholic