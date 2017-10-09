The Pixel 2 is already out. It arrived with the Pixel 2 XL and made an impression with the mobile industry. The smaller Pixel is now the top winner on DxOMark. It’s also the ideal partner for the Daydream View to try new AR and VR experiences. It’s definitely an improved Pixel but as rumored before, the headphone jack is gone. This is just one step to a future of bezel-less devices.

However, many people are not happy with the idea. There are people who want the standard headphone jack. There is still an audio jack but you need an adapter. It shouldn’t be a big problem but there are those who want the old thing. Google is moving to USB-C which is actually “becoming commonplace in the best phones and laptops of today” according to Orrin Hancock, Google Pixel/Nexus Community Manager.

With an adapter, you can use numerous USB-C headphones. A list has been provided by Hancock in a Pixel Phone Help post. He wrote, “Moving to the USB-C audio port with Pixel 2 allows us to provide a better audio and digital experience, as we move towards a bezel-less future.” The phone comes with an adapter that connects to USB-C. It then converts to standard pairs of 3.5mm headphones. Most headphones should work without any problem as long as they are Digital Audio.

Check out the list of ‘Made By Google’ or ‘Made For Google’ headphones you can use with your Pixel 2 phone:

• Google Pixel Buds

• Libratone QAdapt In-Ear USB-C – Storm/Cloud

• Libratone QAdapt Over-Ear BT – Storm/Cloud

• AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular MFG1/MFG2/MFG3/MFG4/MFG5 Preset (USB-C)

• AiAiAi H60 – Bluetooth headband MFG

• AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular Wireless MFG6/FG7/FG8 Preset (Bluetooth)

• Master & Dynamic ME05 Earphones brass with black chrome finish (USB-C) – Coming soon

• Master & Dynamic ME05 Earphones brass with Palladium finish (USB-C) – Coming soon

• Master & Dynamic MH30/MH40 Earphones Black Or Silver (USB-C) – Coming soon

• Master & Dynamic MH50/MH60 Earphones Black Or Silver (USB-C/Bluetooth) – Coming soon

Having no headphone jack doesn’t sound so bad at all. Google suggests though that you get any pair from the list above. You need a compatible pair preferably ‘Made for Google‘. You may try other third-party accessories but at your own risk. Remember Google’s advice to use products that are “compatible with digital audio and support the proper audio standards” and everything should be fine.

