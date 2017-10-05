Google has long been trying to venture into virtual and augmented reality for years. It has introduced the Cardboard as a start. There’s also the Google Glass type which has yet to be ready for commercial and industrial use. The idea of AR and VR is to make computing more convenient and more intuitive. Those digital objects you see on the VR headset are suddenly integrated within the real world. It’s almost “magical” because the possibilities are endless.

The tech giant has launched the Daydream platform together with the Daydream View headset. The latter has a newer version that works perfectly with the new Pixel 2 phones. The headset combines VR and AR so you can enjoy many new things beyond your imagination.

For augmented reality, you can enjoy the AR Stickers with your Pixel 2 camera. More similar AR experiences are in the works especially since Google has released the AR software development kit (SDK) for Android built by ARCore.

When it comes to virtual reality, the Daydream View headset makes it easy for users to enjoy immersive VR experiences with the VR apps made by developers. The all-new headset has better and high-performance lenses. It looks similar to the original version but now features a two-tone fabric and a softer and lighter feel. You can choose from three color options: Coral, Charcoal, and Fog.

From 25 VR apps and games at launch last year, the number is now over 250. Indeed, there are more VR contents available. Even YouTube VR has proven to be a success because more people are watching VR apps now. With the Daydream View and the new Pixel, your VR experience will more enjoyable because you’ll feel closer to whoever or whatever you are watching. New premium contents are available exclusively for Daydream including “The Female Planet”, Trevor Noah’s “The Confessional”, “Austin City Limits Backstage” featuring Ed Sheeran, and a YouTube VR original from Felix & Paul.

You can purchase the Pixel 2 at the Google Store or from Verizon. The Google Daydream View will be ready in the following countries: US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, India, Italy, Spain, France, Japan, and Korea. The VR headset will be available on the Google Store, Verizon, Amazon, Best Buy, and other major mobile carriers in different countries.