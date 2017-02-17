The Android Nougat is rolling out to numerous flagship phones in the recent weeks. We think it’s a bit slow because Android Distribution is still a close fight between Marshmallow and Lollipop. Nougat is still over 1% of the mobile market as of January. As much as we are excited about the Android O, we’re not because we’re still waiting for more of the chunky, chewy update. We’re waiting for new announcements from either the phone manufacturer or the mobile carrier in a particular country or region.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, a Beta program was launched first so owners can try out Nougat. We’ve also seen the customer guide, reopened the beta program after Verizon ended it for a short while, and we were told each Galaxy S7 may receive different Nougat versions. That’s somehow expected but we have yet to hear about carrier-specific rollouts except for T-Mobile who was prepping to release Android 7.0 and now it’s here.

Some Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners on T-Mobile are reportedly receiving OTA notifications that the Nougat update is ready. This one even includes the latest security patches. Make sure you have at least 120MB of free storage space before you download and install the new version. Those who were on beta program are expected to receive it first.

VIA: XDA Developers