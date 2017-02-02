Samsung has already released the Android Nougat OS for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge but unfortunately, some mobile carriers have yet to make related announcements. When Samsung rolled out the software updates, people expected that networks would soon follow. We haven’t heard anything from T-Mobile until this week when a page was discovered containing more information about Android Nougat.

T-Mobile has been working to release the Nougaty update for several flagship phones but right now, we’re interested to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. It seems that T-Mobile isn’t done with the testing coming from the process of manufacturer development.

About a dozen of smartphones are currently being tested for the Nougat software update. Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, here are other models in the process of T-Mobile certification testing: Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note 5, LG V10, LG G5, LG G Pad X 8.0, LG Stylo 2 Plus, HTC One M9, and HTC 10.

The Android 7.0 Nougat will deliver several enhancements and fixes to the Android phones mentioned including 72 new emojis, more customization features, Vulkan API, and multi-window view for multi-tasking among others. T-Mobile will send out notifications to subscribers once their phones’ software updates are ready for download.

SOURCE: T-Mobile