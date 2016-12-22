Because of the Note 7 fiasco, Samsung has been more aggressive in marketing the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. It’s also quicker now to release software updates as people are demanding for their devices to be upgraded. The Nougat OS is almost ready for the 2016 premium flagship phone but looks like not all S7 models may receive them. For one, Samsung is said to be sending a different version to different regions.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will definitely be updated but it’s not clear whether they will be 7.0 or 7.1.1. Well, that’s good news at least we know the phone will still receive Nougat. The version that will arrive for your smartphone will depend on the region and we’re guessing also the carriers.

The information came from a Vodafone Australia representative who also said that some people “confirmed references to Samsung skipping 7.0 refer to other markets and not to Australia. We’re definitely testing 7.0 for both devices”.

This idea shouldn’t really matter because Samsung has all the right to make their own changes and improvements. They can always choose to incorporate what fixes will be added to a 7.0 or 7.1.1 version. Each market receives different variants or models so it makes sense that each one receives different platform versions.

VIA: Android Police